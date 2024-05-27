Kyrie Irving with a 2 Pt vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Dončić has been dealing with an ailing knee throughout most of the playoffs.
The Mavericks won a game with 14 lead changes.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
A tepid Clippers offense had no answer for Irving and Luka Dončić in an elimination game.
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.
Murray made a bad night on the court worse during a moment of frustration on the bench.
The way things are going, the reigning champion Nuggets may not play another game at home this season.
Minnesota has made Denver look powerless in taking a dominant 2-0 lead as the series now shifts to the Target Center.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
TNT NBA announcer Kevin Harlan talked to the "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" podcast about reports that the network will lose its rights package to NBC and how that affects his career.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Dallas could have signed Dak Prescott to an extension and freed up cap space. Instead, the team chose to largely sit out the offseason.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Garcia's earlier samples also tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.