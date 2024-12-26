Kyle Lowry with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics
Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics, 12/25/2024
Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics, 12/25/2024
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Embiid has played six of Philadelphia's 23 games this season.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks out the Trust Meter to see if four players
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
The Vikings are contenders to claim their first Super Bowl victory.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into every game from Week 16 of NFL action.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.