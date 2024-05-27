Kyle Anderson sinks the shot at the buzzer
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
Dyaisha Fair made her WNBA debut on Saturday night, playing about four minutes late in their win over the Fever.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
The charges are related to four matches over his first two seasons with the club.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.