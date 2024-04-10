Kobe Bufkin scores and draws the foul

The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
With the 2024 NCAA Championship happening later today, here are the latest predictions for the top picks in the NBA Draft, as well as Zach Edey.
TORONTO — The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener. Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto's ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable. "I love what they did," said Martin, who like
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
You know, Lynette Woodard has a point. But her timing in making it could’ve been better.
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
TORONTO — Sidney Crosby has seen plenty of hockey. Even the Pittsburgh Penguins captain is blown away by Auston Matthews' pursuit of 70 goals. "Seems like a crazy number, but he could do it," the 36-year-old said before his team took on the Maple Leafs. "It's amazing. Speaks a lot to the consistency that he's had." Matthews kept his torrid pace going Monday — and matched one of the game's greats in the process. The sniper scored his 65th goal of the season before setting up Jake McCabe's winner
Old-school hotrod versus modern technology – which will win?
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
The voting hasn't taken place yet, though it's fairly obvious that Denver's Nikola Jokic will be the NBA's MVP this season and therefore extend the record streak to six consecutive years in which a foreign-born player wins that trophy. That's not the only international trend that will be continuing in award season. Unless New York's Jalen Brunson averages at least 101 points per game this week, which seems unlikely, the scoring champion will be Dallas' Luka Doncic. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis
With just over two weeks remaining until the first round begins, our 2024 NFL mock draft embraces the potential chaos that could be ahead.
The sights and colors of the Masters are what make the premier golf tournament so distinctive.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers this offseason. Here's why they'll never regret the decision.
Zach Edey kept a stoic expression as he descended the steps from the court to leave UConn's championship celebration behind. It was the start of a long walk, and Edey seemed determined to keep his composure even as there were glimpses of the emotions teeming within. “Obviously, everyone shows grief in a different way,” Edey said inside.