Knicks vs Wizards Game Highlights

The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards, 136-132, in OT. New York Knicks Top Performers Jalen Brunson – 55 points (season-high), 9 assists, 3 3PM Jalen Brunson tallies his third 50+ PT game with the Knicks. He's one of three players in franchise history with 3 or more: (Bernard King – 5, Richie Guerin – 3, Jalen Brunson – 3) Karl-Anthony Towns – 30 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 3PM Mikal Bridges – 21 points, 3 steals, 3 3PM Washington Wizards Top Performers Justin Champagnie – 31 points (career-high), 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 3PM (career-high) Justin Champagnie becomes the second player in NBA history to record a 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 5+ 3PM line while shooting 85% or better from the floor, along with Myles Turner (40 PTS, 10 REB, 8 3PM, 86.7 FG% - IND v BOS on Feb. 23, 2023). Malcolm Brogdon – 22 points, 7 assists, 3 3PM Bilal Coulibaly – 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 3PM The New York Knicks move to 22-10, while the Washington Wizards fall to 5-24.