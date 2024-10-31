Knicks vs Heat Game Highlights

New York defeats Miami, 116-107. For New York, Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 3rd straight double-double and led the way with 44 points (4 3PM) and 13 rebounds while aided by Jalen Brunson (22 points (3 3PM), 9 assists) and Mikal Bridges (17 points (4 3PM), 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) in the victory. Tyler Herro finished with 34 points (8 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 7 assists while Terry Rozier tallied 16 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals for Miami in the losing effort.