Kings vs Lakers Game Highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 132-122. Los Angeles Lakers Top Performers Anthony Davis – 36 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists Austin Reaves – 26 points, 6 rebounds, 16 assists (career-high), 3 3PM Rui Hachimura – 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 3PM Sacramento Kings Top Performers De’Aaron Fox – 29 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals With his 4th STL in tonight's game, De'Aaron Fox registered the 718th of his Kings' career and moves into 2nd place on the franchise list, passing Doug Christie (717). DeMar DeRozan – 25 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists The Los Angeles Lakers move to 18-13, while the Sacramento Kings fall to 13-19.