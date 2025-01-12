Kings vs Bulls Game Highlights
The Kings win their seventh straight game as they defeated the Bulls, 124-119. Kings Top Performers De’Aaron Fox – 26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 3PM Domantas Sabonis – 22 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists DeMar DeRozan – 21 points, 3 assists Bulls Top Performers Zach LaVine – 36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 3PM 6th straight 30+ point game, 12th of the season Lonzo Ball – season-high 15 points, season-high 5 3PM The Kings improve to 20-19 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 18-21.