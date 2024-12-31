Keyonte George with the And-1!

Saturday in the SEC should be a great start to conference play.
Does your fantasy football league's championship extend through Week 18? Andy Behrens has you covered with plenty of waiver wire pickups worth considering in the NFL's wildest week!
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every remaining game on the Week 17 slate.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.