Key takeaways from the 2020 fantasy football season
Whether you won or lost your fantasy football leagues, Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng are here to take stock of what we learned this season.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.
You know who's going for it? The San Diego Padres and GM A.J. Preller are going for it.
Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it.
John Moag, an adviser for WFT's limited partners, has accused Dan Snyder of sending two men to harass him in August.
Russell Okung is setting a new trend in the NFL.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year post-season ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. “The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behaviour,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.” Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won't have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft. “I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.” Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach. Arizona was one of a dozen schools connected to the federal probe or that acknowledged it was under investigation, including Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, LSU, NC State, South Carolina, TCU and Southern California. Most of the schools are still in the midst of having their cases adjudicated. Oklahoma State was the first to be punished by the NCAA in the wake of the investigation. Over the summer, the Cowboys were banned from the 2021 post-season and received numerous other penalties after the NCAA infractions committee found former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes to steer athletes to certain financial advisers. ___ AP College Basketball writer John Marshall contributed to this story. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 17, when Dalvin Cook will look to finish as the top overall RB in fantasy.
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their quarterback rankings for Week 17, when Lamar Jackson will be looking to finish the season on a grand note.
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defence, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eibar on Tuesday in a Spanish league match that Lionel Messi missed due to injury.Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele scored in the 67th to cancel out Kike García's opener 10 minutes earlier.Ronald Koeman’s side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.Messi was forced to watch the game from the stands because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty kick early.Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho left the game in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.It was the first point Eibar has taken at Camp Nou after losing its previous six visits.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press
BURNLEY, England — Burnley held on after a first-half goal from captain Ben Mee — his first at Turf Moor since 2015 — to beat winless Sheffield United 1-0 on Tuesday in the Premier League.The defender's header in the 32nd minute off a cross from Robbie Brady was just the ninth goal for Burnley this season. Only relegation-threatened United with eight has scored fewer.The win gives Burnley breathing room above the drop zone, with five points separating them from 18th-place Fulham.Rhian Brewster threatened to equalize in the first half but his shot from outside the box was saved by Nick Pope. Earlier, the 20-year-old forward had a header blocked as his search continues for his first goal since moving from Liverpool in October.United manager Chris Wilder made just one change from his lineup against Everton on Saturday, handing striker Lys Mousset a start. He was able to name just seven substitutes after two players had earlier returned positive coronavirus tests.Both teams were on quick turnarounds with the Premier League’s tight schedule. Burnley lost 1-0 at Leeds on Sunday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Leeds routed West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on Tuesday for its biggest victory since returning to the Premier League.Romaine Sawyers’ own goal set the tone for the hosts before quick-fire first-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.Raphinha also netted in the second half as Leeds recorded its biggest victory in the top division since a 6-1 win over Charlton in 2003 — a year before being relegated.Marcelo Bielsa’s side kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season to climb to 11th place. In his third game in charge of next-from-last West Brom, Sam Allardyce experienced his heaviest home loss in the league in his managerial career.Leeds demolished a home side that was promoted to the Premier League with it last season.Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic this month, and Sunday’s impressive point at Liverpool suggested the new manager’s methods had already sunk in.But it was a woeful start after nine minutes against Leeds.Under pressure from Rodrigo, Sawyers tried a back pass to Sam Johnstone and failed to spot where the goalkeeper was. It meant Johnstone, who had moved to the left of his goal, could only watch on as the ball rolled in.No team has scored more own goals than the Baggies’ three in the Premier League this season and they had gifted Leeds a platform.It was one Bielsa’s sides took as they bossed possession with Albion never looking like they would mount a comeback.West Brom had not come from behind to win in the Premier League for almost four years — since February 2017 — and that sequence would get longer thanks to three Leeds goals in nine minutes.Alioski started the goal rush in the 31st when he fired the ball in off the post from the edge of the area.Five minutes later, Harrison swapped passes with Patrick Bamford, turned Darnell Furlong and found the top corner from close range.Leeds was rampant and continued to embarrass the hosts when Rodrigo’s shot from 18 yards (meters) hit Dara O’Shea and deflected in.Leeds remained on cruise control and added the gloss in the 72nd when Raphinha wrapped up a sweeping move on the right by cutting inside and finding the top corner from the edge of the box.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their rankings to get you ready for every game in Week 17!
Let's join Andy Behrens and look back at the very best (or worst) Fantasy Football Bad Beats of the 2020 season!
We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed four Canadians.The CFL club announced Tuesday it has come to terms with defensive back Mike Daly, defensive back Courtney Stephen, running back Jackson Bennett and linebacker Curtis Newton, as well as global defensive end Valentin Gnahoua.Daly, a product of Hamilton's McMaster University, has played in 87 career games for the Ticats, registering 93 defensive tackles, 49 special-teams tackles, eight interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and 12 pass knockdowns. Daly was a sixth-round pick (45th overall) by Hamilton in the 2013 CFL draft.Stephen has played in 113 career CFL games for the Ticats (2013-18) and Calgary (2019). A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Hamilton in 2012, Stephen has 219 defensive tackles, 54 special teams tackles, two quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in his career.Bennett has been with the Ticats for two seasons, suiting up at both defensive back and running back.Newton has played in 60 career CFL games with Toronto (2016-17) and Hamilton (2018-19)Gnahoua, a native of France, was selected first overall by Hamilton in the CFL's first European draft last year. He appeared in 11 games with the Tiger-Cats in 2019, posting four-special teams tackles and one forced fumble. ROUGHRIDERS ADD THREEThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive linemen Keion Adams and Freddie Bishop III and also announced linebacker Matthew Thomas has opted back into his contract.Adams has spent time with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The Steelers picked the Western Michigan product in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft.Bishop III played 18 games for Toronto last year, recording 40 tackles and six sacks. He also has spent time with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.Thomas played 10 games for Pittsburgh in 2018, recording four tackles. STAMPS KEEP DEFENSIVE BACKThe Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey.The Boise State product played five games for Calgary in his rookie 2019 season, recording two defensive tackles and two special-teams stops. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.The Canadian Press
There have now been 16 bowl games canceled this season.