Kelly Oubre Jr. rises up and throws it down
Kelly Oubre Jr. rises up and throws it down, 12/28/2024
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
In the NFC, four teams have earned tickets to the postseason, but all four division titles remain in play.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks out the Trust Meter to see if four players
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
There is also movement from college leaders to adjust the eligibility rule in a way that grants athletes five playing seasons in a five-year time span.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Burrow's 37th touchdown pass was one of the best of his season.