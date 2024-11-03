Jonathan Kuminga with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets
Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets, 11/02/2024
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking their first loss in the ACC this season.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
Lagway grabbed at the back of his left thigh after he went down in the second quarter.
Beck has thrown 11 interceptions over his last five games.
Will Howard dreamed of playing for Penn State as a kid, but never got a scholarship offer to go there. He didn't play his best Saturday in Happy Valley, but he did just enough to will the Buckeyes to a win.
The Buckeyes stopped Penn State from scoring with 5:13 to go. The Nittany Lions never got the ball back.
PSU's Elliot Washington II was called for taunting after stepping over OSU's Carnell Tate.
Two undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free-agent takers until March.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the Houston Texans and New York Jets game, look at potential trades ahead of the deadline & share insight from C Rob's Week 8 QB Room.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Timberwolves have undergone one of the most dramatic shifts this season with 50.5% of their shots coming from 3, second behind only Boston.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.