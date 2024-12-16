Jonathan Isaac rises to block the shot

This is not the first time we've seen this in the NFL. In fact, it's not the first time we saw it on Sunday. Yet somehow, it still keeps happening.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Denver overcame three Bo Nix interceptions and capitalized on unforced Colts mistakes in a critical game for the AFC playoff race.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The fantasy football semifinals are on the horizon for many leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these waiver wire suggestions.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
The 49ers were thin at linebacker on Thursday night due to a weird situation.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
The 49ers are already down running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason due to injuries.
Analyst Dan Titus hands out some early Fantasy Basketball Awards for the 2024-25 season — including one surprise pick for Fantasy MVP.
The Heat are reportedly willing to listen to offers for their star forward, who could become a free agent this summer.
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
In this action-packed episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dive deep into the most intriguing matchups of NFL Week 15.