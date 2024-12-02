Johnny Juzang finishes through contact

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
Christian McCaffrey pulled up limping after taking a pitch early in their game against the Bills on Sunday night.
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
Mike Tomlin, the league’s longest-tenured active head coach, has never had a losing season with the Steelers.
Brown had been WVU's coach for six seasons.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
The school fired Brown this week ahead of its 35-30 loss to NC State.
Five winners of the nine conference title games will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devin dig into the shooting statistics that illustrate how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense this season.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.