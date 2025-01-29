Jazz vs Warriors Game Highlights

The Lakers struggled without Davis against a 76ers team playing without its two best players.
The Golden State Warriors are back in the running for Jimmy Butler's services now that the Miami Heat have lowered their asking price, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.
KOC is joined by 3x NBA champion Danny Green & Minnesota Timberwolves insider Dane Moore to answer fan questions on this Mailbag Monday.
Engaged players, impressive shots and a tense overtime match combined for a fun evening of indoor golf.
To the chagrin of everyone hoping for someone to end the Chiefs’ success, Kansas City did what it usually does and made just enough plays to get them over the finish line and back to the Super Bowl.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
“Sometimes when you use your head, it doesn’t quite work out."
In today's edition: The key to victory in the NFL playoffs, baseball's new Evil Empire, the rise of women's wrestling, NBA in Paris, Caitlin can't miss, and more.
Keys won her ninth consecutive match, while Rybakina struggled through a back injury.
Golden State and its franchise player face an uncertain future together.
Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, is also a noted fan of Swift's music and attended the game after being personally invited by the singer.
Day and the Buckeyes were beaten by their bitter rivals and booed off their home field less than 2 months ago. Now they have a shot at winning it all.
Is Naomi Osaka finally returning to form?
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this Orange Bowl ‘instant classic’ as Notre Dame defeats Penn State 27-24.
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
Coby White doesn't dunk much. But when he does, he makes it count.
Can Cleveland win it all this year?
Pittsburgh has scored 17 or fewer points in each of its past four games, with Wilson twice passing for under 200 yards.
The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s Sam Amick react to the Sacramento Kings firing Mike Brown after a 13-18 start. Then, Vince and Sam break down what the Warriors can do to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline and why it might be time to part ways with their young pieces, including Jonathan Kuminga. Later, Vince and Sam share why LeBron’s 40th birthday might signal the end of his championship window.