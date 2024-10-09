How Jayden Daniels transformed Terry McLaurin

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should start the Washington WR in Week 6.

Video Transcript

Carry.

Mclaren is officially a changed man with Jane Daniels at quarterback yardage and touchdowns were always difficult for mclin to come by in prior years.

But with Daniels and Cliff Kingsbury, fine tuning the offense over the past several weeks, he has ascended into the player that we have been waiting for year after year.

I was a bit worried about what would happen last week when the commanders faced a tough Cleveland defense, but mclorin still managed four receptions for 100 and 12 yards.

I expect this success to continue this week against Baltimore, the Ravens defense can be exploited.

We saw it last week with Jar Chase and T Higgins.

I am predicting six receptions over 100 yards and mclaren's third touchdown of the year.