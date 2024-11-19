Jamison Battle gets it to go at the buzzer
Jamison Battle gets it to go at the buzzer, 11/18/2024
Jamison Battle gets it to go at the buzzer, 11/18/2024
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
Justin Tucker has missed six field goals this season, which is one shy of matching the worst outing of his career.
Bob Love is one of just four players in Bulls history to have his jersey retired by the organization.
Gil replaced Gerrit Cole in the Yankees' rotation during spring training, then did his best Gerrit Cole impression.
Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Timberwolves the win on Sunday afternoon.
Vincent Goodwill and ESPN's Chris Herring go through the biggest surprises in the NBA about one month into the season. Can anyone catch Jokic for MVP? Is it time for the Bucks to trade Giannis? Are the Cavaliers really this good?
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on some of Sunday's key results from Week 11.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made it clear the NFC East runs through Philly, which looks like the case this season even if it hasn't always been the case in the recent past.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames, and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.