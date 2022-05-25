Jalen Harris on Raptors, playing in Europe, NBA reinstatement & J.Cole

Amit Mann is joined by newest Scarborough Shooting Star and 2020 Raptors draft pick guard Jalen Harris to discuss his time away from the NBA, how he's improved as a player and person, former teammates and why it's so cool to be playing with J.Cole in the coming months.

AMIT MANN: How did Europe make you a better player?

JALEN HARRIS: I think it made me a better player in the sense of having to be more creative. You know, it was kind of, like I said, once I started playing in the NBA, it was a little different. It was a little more space. It was kind of more open looks, whereas in Europe, the court's smaller. You know, it's different rules.

It's seven-footers in the paint just waiting. They don't have to move. There's no three seconds. So you kind of have to be creative with the way you score, with the way you do things. And same thing defensively. Like, you have to learn different concepts. And you know, so being able to translate that over and translate what I can over to this side of things, to this side of the world, I think it'll help my game know even more.

AMIT MANN: The Toronto experience so far, it's your first time here because of the Tampa season. So you're taking in a whole new culture that is Toronto, Ontario. What are your first impressions?

JALEN HARRIS: It's been great. You know, I've been here about a week, and it's just been a great experience. You know, the community's been great. The city's beautiful. I think there's a lot of genuine-- you know, I genuinely like it out here. And so it's a good time of the year especially to be out here.

And so you know, being able to kind of see the community firsthand, I felt it some through the social media aspects and through the love that I've received through them. But being here and actually kind of going through it live in person is different, and you know, it's been great.

AMIT MANN: And you don't know, but summers in Toronto are undefeated. It's always been like that. So you're taking in-- you're here for the best part of the year. No question about it. The Raptors vision, what's so unique about it? What sticks out to you about it?

JALEN HARRIS: Like I said, just their style of play. You know, the way they play with a lot of length on the court. They have a couple of smaller guards in the front court, but other than that, they compete. They play hard. And like I said, their length especially on the defensive side of the ball is perfect for the way they play, perfect for their system, and kind of how they bait teams into doing things. And so I think that's what-- that was a big reason why I think that they were as successful as they were this year, you know, being able to put that together as a team.

AMIT MANN: When it comes to your role going forward with the Toronto Raptors, you can't get into it too much. And you had mentioned a moment ago that it wasn't your fault with what transpired, but what has this experience taught you about yourself, and I guess just like as you mature as a man?

JALEN HARRIS: I think it's taught me a lot. I think it's one of those obstacles, one of those things that just happens to fall in front of you, you know what I mean. Like I said before, it was something that wasn't my fault. It was just an error, and you know, like I said, I'm just looking forward to moving forward from it, and you know, bettering myself off the court and on the court, finding myself in better positions, you know what I mean. More aspects like that. Just, I think it's helped me mature, and like I said, it's just given me another obstacle to overcome, you know what I mean. And so I think that's something I've done my whole life. And so I think I'm built for it.

AMIT MANN: At the end of the Tampa season, there was a four-game stretch where you averaged 18 points, 50% from the field, 40% from 3. And you really showed that you belong. What did you learn about your game and how it translates to the NBA, in your rookie year, no less?

JALEN HARRIS: I think one of the biggest things was confidence. You know, that was a big thing. Going into it, the system was new. The terminology, style of play, all of those things, were new. But I think once I started understanding it and then kind of getting more confident in myself, that helped the coaches and my teammates get more confident in me. And then at that point, it just helped me be able to find my pace, find my rhythm. And you know, once I got that, it was just, I feel like the sky's the limit once I can get there.

AMIT MANN: What teammates from the Raptors during that Tampa season are you still in contact with, or have you been in contact with over the past year or so?

JALEN HARRIS: I've talked with OG. I've talked with Fred. I've talked with-- well, he's not there anymore, but DeAndre Bembry. You know, he's been in contact a lot. I talked with Paul. I've taalked with Paul some. I've talked with a few. You know, just a few of the players. A lot of them have reached out from time to time, Norm, you know, even though he left, you know what I mean. Just Terrence, Dave. I can kind of go down the list. I've been in contact with all of them at some point, so they've been real good, real supportive, you know what I mean, and genuine.

AMIT MANN: Why are you a Scarborough shooting star?

JALEN HARRIS: I'm here because, I mean, so far, I love it, you know what I mean. Like, I love the staff. The staff has been great, from the front office guys like Nico and Brady all the way down to Coach Chris and all the rest of the coaching staff, and then to my teammates. Like, they've been great. They've been real genuine. And you know, I appreciate that part of it. And you know, going forward, like, that's something that means a lot to me. So I'm happy to be able to be here and be able to kind of represent for this side of town.

AMIT MANN: No question. How are you a better player from the last time that we saw you in the NBA?

JALEN HARRIS: Well, I think IQ-wise and maturity-wise, I've matured a lot. I think, like I just said, kind of taking the things I learned in Europe, bringing them over here and translating them to this game. But also, you know, I've gained some weight. I've put on some weight, some grown man weight. So I feel stronger. I feel like I'm moving well. I feel like, you know, my pace has been better, as well as my IQ for the game. Like I said, I think those things translating over would be great.

AMIT MANN: So with the added weight, because this Toronto Raptors style division, it's like you could be shooting, playing shooting guard one day, then it's point guard, then it's small forward. Was that your intention with the added weight, that you wanted to be a little bit more versatile when it comes to the NBA?

JALEN HARRIS: Yeah. I've always wanted to add a few more pounds, right. When I went overseas to Italy, a lot of times, I was probably eating pasta 90% of the time. And so that's a lot of carbs. It just started adding up, you know. So when I came back, I started weighing myself, and I found myself a lot heavier. And I've never been able to keep weight on like that. And so for me, I think that helps a lot, me being able to guard 1 through 4, or 1 through 3, like being able to provide that versatility on defense as well as on offense, like causing mismatches in different positions. And so I think that's where that weight, that strength, I think that that's where it'll help out a lot.

AMIT MANN: So you ate a lot of pasta in Italy. That's good. What other things did you do in Italy outside of the whole basketball thing? Like how was that experience? Because I'm assuming you haven't done too many things like that in your life so far.

JALEN HARRIS: Right. Yeah, that was my first time actually going overseas, but I took a lot of trips. You know, like it's really easy to kind of get from place to place out there. I got to see Switzerland and the Alps, you know. I got to go see Milan and Florence, and just all these historically cultural cities, you know. I got to see the culture out there and be able to find an appreciation for it all. And so I think that makes me appreciate their side of things, as well as it helped me appreciate being back over here and the culture that I was brought up in. And so you know, I think off the court wise, I embraced that side of it a lot.

Assuming things go according to plan, you're reinstated into the NBA, what is your message to NBA teams? Because you want to let them know, I'm assuming, that, hey, I'm here. I'm the same player I was at the end of that Tampa season with the Toronto Raptors, and I'm ready to go.

JALEN HARRIS: Yeah. I'd say my message is similar to that. I think I've gotten better. I think, like I said, mentally, especially, I've gotten better physically. And I think my game has sharpened a lot. You know, I think that's something that teams are going to see, that my game has sharpened a lot. I think my versatility on both sides of the ball, being able to play on the ball, create for others, create for myself, being off the ball, being able to score like I can, guarding multiple positions, being able to switch throughout the defense, you know what I mean, and keeping-- I think it helps other guys. I think I can do things like that, like make the game easier for other people. And so I think that's what, when I get back, the teams would be very happy to see.

AMIT MANN: And I mean, we all know now that J. Cole is going to be a Scarborough Shooting Star. How much J. Cole do you listen to, and are you going to listen to more, because he is now your teammate? Actually, what do you think of the whole thing? Because it's kind of bizarre in a cool way. But wow, J. Cole is going to be playing in Scarborough. Basketball. Crazy.

JALEN HARRIS: Yeah, definitely crazy. Definitely a crazy thing when I first heard it. I don't know how much more J. Cole I can listen to. Like, I grew up on him, listening to him. Seventh grade, probably, sixth grade, like I remember listening to albums, just running through albums in the car on the way to school, like in school. And so for me, to finally meet somebody who is not just so successful in the music industry, but his genuine-ality, like him being so genuine as a person and his mind, and kind of those things, that's what I think is more intriguing and more exciting to be around that, and be able to learn from somebody like that.

AMIT MANN: Hey, man, we're all excited to see you in Toronto. It's going to be a really cool experience in the CBL. And hopefully, we see you on the NBA court real, real soon. Thank you, Jalen Harris.

JALEN HARRIS: Thank you.