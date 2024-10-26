Jalen Green throws it down!

The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
Jalen Johnson's new deal with the Hawks is fully guaranteed.
Prescott led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 20 seconds left.
Milroe and Alabama are still just a third of their way through a tough schedule. Anything could happen down the stretch.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Week 7 brought a ton of injuries into our fantasy football lives. Tera Roberts examines some replacements for Week 8.
You don't see that every day.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Let’s get reacclimated with the NBA’s expected upper echelon by considering the cases for and against each team.
A matchup between two star-laden, big-market franchises is "the perfect storm" for ticket demand, StubHub's Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.