Jake Rogers' two-run home run (6)
Jake Rogers hits a two-run home run to left-center field to extend the Tigers' lead to 5-2 over the Angels in the top of the 6th inning
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
Toronto FC's Luka Gavran never saw Thiaré coming.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
Harper was named the leading vote-getter of the NL All-Star team hours earlier.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Jackie Taylor was 18 months old when her father was killed.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.