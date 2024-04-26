Jackson Powers-Johnson on the importance of centers in the NFL
The Oregon Ducks center spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Woody Wommack at the NFL draft in Detroit as he gets ready for the next level. Jackson joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Old Spice.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Our final 2024 NFL mock draft has plenty of uncertainty to settle, as it remains unclear which teams might trade to pick a top quarterback.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 ...
Caleb Williams made sure to find Rome Odunze at the NFL Draft after he was selected by the Bears.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament. Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers' Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he's battled various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes. Embiid said he first started suffering from the affliction about a “day or two” before the Sixers played the Miami H
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
The 18-year-old Briton is targeting a 2025 race seat after impressing as a Ferrari stand-in at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored twice to beat the Maple Leafs. But Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe noted that he "gets away with" penalties.