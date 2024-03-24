Jabari Walker rises up and throws it down
Tommi Paris officiated the first half of the game before her unusual removal.
DeMar DeRozan spoke about his altercation with Dillon Brooks after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Houston Rockets.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
LSU basketball star Angel Reese set the record straight on her "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark in an interview as part of her March/April 'Women's Health' cover.
The University of Kentucky would have to pony up if it wants John Calipari to go away. Here’s why UK isn’t going to do that.
Caitlin Clark, college basketball's all-time leading scorer, was just 8 of 19 from the field against No. 16 Holy Cross. Clark was clearly frustrated.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
DeMar DeRozan spoke after the game about his Flagrant 2 foul on Jalen Green in the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Houston Rockets.
TORONTO — Even as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was being recognized as Canada's best athlete, he stayed humble. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard officially received the Northern Star Award as Canada's top athlete of 2023 on Friday morning, hours before facing the Toronto Raptors. Gilgeous-Alexander is a contender to win the NBA's most valuable player award this season as the Western Conference-leading Thunder close in on a playoff berth and he'll represent Canada at this summer's Paris Olympics. "It’s
It’s taken just 31 games of the men’s March Madness tournament, but there are no perfect brackets remaining.
Heat facing lineup decisions in weeks ahead
The talent is there -- but so is the baggage.
“She didn’t have to do that. But she knows that she has a platform and how people feel about her.”
N.C. State, the No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region, turned back No. 6 seed Texas Tech in the first round.
The Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference are experiencing much different NCAA Tournaments. KJ Simpson’s baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left — a shot that bounced around the rim several times before falling through — gave Colorado a 102-100 victory against seventh-seeded Florida in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. It also kept the Pac-12 undefeated through five games in the tourney.
When the Iowa start gets drafted, the record-setting TV viewership she fueled in college and income may translate to the WNBA.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
The Kansas Jayhawks played the late game in Salt Lake on Thursday. They’re scheduled for an early afternoon tip against Gonzaga on Saturday.
Unlike last year, Purdue did what it was supposed to do on Friday. What's next for the Boilermakers?
After last year’s tournament gripped the nation, the women’s bracket of this year’s March Madness has a lot to live up to.