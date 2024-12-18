Isaiah Joe dials from long distance

Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
This year introduced some massive changes in sport. What does all that change mean going forward?
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Mired in a realignment struggle for members, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are at the center of the latest conference realignment shakeup.
The 2024 college football season was rife with drama, from beginning to end. Now it's time to determine a champion.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
NFL security is partnering with the FBI to investigate, the league commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.
Rodriguez got emotional over the warm welcome at his introductory press conference.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.