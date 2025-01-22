Ichiro’s Hall of Fame selection, unanimous or not, shows his greatness
Yahoo Sports senior MLB analyst Jake Mintz reacts to the announcement that the 10-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner is heading to Cooperstown.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
The Buckeyes won the first 12-team College Football Playoff with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame on Monday.
Howard has had plenty of ups and downs throughout his college football career, but he'll finish it a champion after a historic title run that'll live forever in Buckeyes lore.
In one of college football’s great reversals of fortune, Ohio State shook off that dreadful loss to their archrivals and took advantage of the second chance the sport’s newly expanded playoff provided.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
