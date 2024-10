The Hornets defeated the Rockets, 110-105. LaMelo Ball recorded 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Hornets, while Tre Mann added 24 points and 6 rebounds in the victory. Jalen Green (28 points) and Alperen Sengun (25 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) combined for 53 points for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 0-1.