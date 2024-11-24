Hornets vs Bucks Game Highlights

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 125-119. Bucks Top Performers Damian Lillard – 31 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo – 32 points (12-23 FG), 11 rebounds, 6 assists Hornets Top Performers LaMelo Ball – 50 points (career-high), 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 6 3PM 40 points in the 2H Brandon Miller – 32 points, 11 rebounds, 6 3PM The Bucks win their fourth consecutive game as they improve to 8-9 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 6-10.