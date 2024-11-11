Hornets vs 76ers Game Highlights
The 76ers defeated the Hornets, 107-105, in overtime. Jared McCain recorded a career-high 27 points (23 in the 2nd Half/OT) for the 76ers, while Guerschon Yabusele added 20 points in the victory.
The Lions keep showing they can win games in different ways. Against the Texans, they showed that even a five-interception game by their quarterback won’t slow them down.
The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape as Week 10 wraps up.
Scott Pianowski breaks down a Week 10 that lacked the scoring fantasy managers were hoping for.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his breakdown of every Week 11 game on Sunday.
New Orleans benefited from Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missing three field goals and a late-game interception by Kirk Cousins.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
Facing one of the weaker rushing defenses in the NFL, San Francisco instead utilized McCaffrey in a different phase, and climbed back above .500 in a Super-Bowl-or-bust season.
New York tied things up off a last-second field goal, but Carolina had the last laugh in the fifth and final international game of the year.
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Logano held off his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney.
The Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, Gotham FC and Kansas City Current have been the four best NWSL teams all season. Now they're the final four.
Chicago's offense went from bad to worse against the Patriots, ramping up pressure on Matt Eberflus.
The Steelers are now 7-2 and 3-0 with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
Sam Darnold looked like the Sam Darnold of old against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
The Bulldogs are at No. 11 and the Hurricanes are at No. 12.
Washington and Pittsburgh are both looking for a statement win in Week 10.
Utah was flagged for holding on fourth down at the start of BYU's game-winning drive.
Milroe rushed for four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide likely eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention.