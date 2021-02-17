Hendrick: Matthews is on a Legends Row trajectory
Long-time Maple Leafs team reporter Paul Hendrick sees MVP potential in Auston Matthews should he remain healthy through the remainder of the season.
Long-time Maple Leafs team reporter Paul Hendrick sees MVP potential in Auston Matthews should he remain healthy through the remainder of the season.
Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?
The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenceman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb.
The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.
Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.
Simone Biles isn't happy that women keep getting left out of GOAT conversations.
Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam enjoyed the experiment of starting the game small and ackowledges how much easier defense becomes when OG Anunoby is on the floor.
This is the curse of greatness and longevity. In order to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, Williams has to overcome Osaka, who by her own admission wouldn't be here without her.
Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick reveals which former Toronto stars he continues to cheer for now that they have moved on to different teams.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.
The Chiefs had no answer for Tampa Bay's pass rush.
Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge and Paul Kozachuk. Judge, 26, was the West Division's top Canadian last season after registering 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was taken second overall in 2017 CFL draft and appeared in 38 games with the Riders, accumulating 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. "Cameron is a game-changer," Argos defensive co-ordinator Glen Young said in a statement. "He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler. "He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this calibre.” Kozachuk, 26, played 30 games over two seasons with Montreal (2018-2019). The native of London, Ont., recorded 17 special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle over that span. BOMBERS SIGN RECEIVER/RETURNER WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday. The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns). ROUGHRIDERS SIGN AMERICAN OL OKEKE REGINA — American offensive lineman Chidi Okeke signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday. The six-foot-five, 315-pound Okeke signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and on the Miami Dolphins practice roster. Okeke played collegiately at Tennessee State University (2017-18) after transferring from Louisiana State University. The Riders also announced defensive back Shamar Busby, offensive linemen Lanard Bonner and Devon Johnson and defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles have all been released. Busby is a Canadian player while the other three are Americans. Saskatchewan also revealed American receiver Artavis Scott has retired to accept a coaching opportunity. ALOUETTES SIGN FOUR AMERICANS MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed linebacker Kentrell Brothers, defensive back Reggie Floyd, kicker Matt Mengel and running back Juwan Washington on Wednesday. All four are Americans. The six-foot-one, 242-pound Brothers appeared in 51 career games with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, registering 55 tackles mainly on special teams. Brothers spent his collegiate career at the University of Missouri. Floyd attended the Arizona Cardinals training camp in 2020 after playing safety at Virginia Tech University, starting 36-of-51 games there. Mengel played in the Spring Football League last fall, helping the Conquerors win the championship and kicking a 55-yard field goal in the victory. The five-foot-seven, 190-pound Washington ran for 2,699 yards and 25 TDs in 45 games over four seasons at San Diego State University. He also had 33 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns. TICATS SIGN SIX AMERICAN DEFENSIVE BACKS HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their secondary Wednesday by signing American defensive backs Kameron Kelly, Marko Myers, Desmond Lawrence, Herb Waters, Anthoula Kelly and Daniel Brown. Kelly, 24, played 14 games with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, registering 19 tackles, one interception and one pass defended. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Myers most recently spent time with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons (2020) and NFL’s New York Jets (2019) after attending the Calgary Stampeders training camp in 2019. He was also signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad in 2018. Lawrence was with the NFL’s Detroit Lions (2017-18) before stints with the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends (2019) and XFL’s DC Defenders (2020). Waters spent three seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2016-18) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2018) before playing with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020. Kelly played five games for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020, collecting 23 combined tackles and eight passes defended. Brown played 41 games over four seasons at the University of Nevada, Reno (2016-19). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. The Canadian Press
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Most talk about the Norwegian ski team at the world championships has been about its many injured stars. On Wednesday, Norway made the headlines for winning gold at the team event. “It’s going to be a major boost, having a gold medal. That’s fantastic,” head coach Steve Skavik said. “It’s great for the team. In the team event, they can do it together.” Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the all-Scandinavian final against Sweden for a 3-1 victory. The team also included Kristina Riis-Johannessen and Kristin Lysdahl. “It’s nice,” Foss-Solevåg said. “We’re still a small but strong team and we showed them that we are strong without big stars.” Canada finished seventh after losing to Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Canada's team featured brothers Erik and Jeffrey Read of Canmore, Alta., Cassidy Gray of Panorama, B.C., and Erin Mielzynski of Collingwood, Ont. Norway arrived at the worlds without Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Lucas Braathen and Atle Lie McGrath, who have all been ruled out for the season with knee injuries. Still, the Norwegian team eased past Japan (4-0) before edging the United States in the quarter-finals and defending champions Switzerland in the semis as both ties ended 2-2. In case of a tie, the lowest added times from the best man and best woman on a team decides the winner. In the final, Foss-Solevåg stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swedish skier made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run which Solevåg won. “Jakobson got on his inside ski and I saw him in my vision, like falling in,” the Norwegian said. “I am not risking my health and my legs for this so I stopped right away.” Jakobson immediately acknowledged his mistake. “He totally agreed with me so there was actually no discussion,” Foss-Solevåg said. Going by the rules, however, Jakobsen should have lost the heat right away as “interfering with an opponent, accidentally or not” is a reason for disqualification, according to section 5 of the mixed team parallel rules. The incident came one day after the women's individual parallel ended in controversy following a tie in the final. Marta Bassino was initially declared the sole winner before the Italian skier's opponent, Katharina Liensberger of Austria, was awarded a second gold medal half an hour later. Germany beat Switzerland for bronze after a 2-2 tie in Wednesday's team event, while Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarter-finals. The American team, without Mikaela Shiffrin, beat Russia in the last 16 before losing to Norway. “It’s tough, tiebreaks are always hard,” said US skier Nina O’Brien, who is set to compete again in Thursday’s giant slalom. “Today I am racing this and other girls are probably training GS. I don’t know which way would be an advantage. But at least it’s time on skis and in a race.” Italian racer Lara Della Mea fell hard on her back after losing control during a first-round heat against Finland and was taken off the course on a sled. The Italian team said Della Mea will be out for the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. ___ More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals had been quiet the past couple of off-season cycles, letting the young core they plan to lead their next assault on the World Series to grow and develop out of the bright spotlight of the major leagues. Two significant moves the past couple of months are evidence the waiting is done. Kansas City began by signing first baseman Carlos Santana, a longtime divisional scourge with the Cleveland Indians, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract to bolster a lineup desperate for power and on-base ability. Then the Royals swung a three-team trade to land Andrew Benintendi from the Boston Red Sox, providing an upgrade at the plate over retired left fielder Alex Gordon while adding more playoff pedigree to a team otherwise young and inexperienced. “We have to time things in a way that blend all these different talents and resources together to put a winning team on the field,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “This is a winning culture. We have a terrific fan base that expects us to put a competitive team on the field. We've won world championships, been to back-to-back World Series. We've proven as a group we can accomplish some special and unique things.” Yet the Royals, whose pitchers and catchers began their first workouts of spring training Wednesday, have fallen a long way since those consecutive World Series trips ended with a triumph over the New York Mets in 2015. They hung around .500 the following two seasons as they fought to remain relevant with their championship core, then lost at least 100 games each of the next two seasons as they allowed the group to disband and began a rebuild. That process finally began to pay off last season, when the Royals finished 26-34 during their pandemic-shortened season but competed with a series of playoff teams down the stretch. And they did it while getting invaluable experience for some of their bright young prospects, headlined by starters Brady Singer and Kris Bubic. Most of their other top prospects are also pitchers, and several could break camp with the team or arrive later this season — left-handers Asa Lacey and Daniel Lynch and right-handers Jackson Kowar and Jonathan Bowlen topping the list. But that still left the Royals with holes to plug in the lineup, and that's where Santana and Benintendi enter the picture. Santana's signing means Hunter Dozier can play primarily third base and in the outfield, and Benintendi's arrival last week solidifies not only the outfield but takes some offensive pressure off young players such as second baseman Nicky Lopez. “It's nice to feel wanted,” said Benintendi, whose 2020 season was derailed by broken ribs. “I feel like there's a sense of pride for me. I want to perform well, obviously. I want to show them it was worth the trade, and I want to play well for the fans and the organization. I'm excited and it's nice to be wanted.” Benintendi grew up in Ohio and starred at the University of Arkansas, so despite playing the past few years in Boston, he still considers himself a Midwest kid. He's always loved playing in Kauffman Stadium, and coincidentally — or perhaps it's fate — his first introduction to Kansas City fans came while he was starring for the Razorbacks. That would have been during the 2014 and '15 seasons, when the Royals were on top of the world. Exactly where they hope Santana and Benintendi can take them again. “Those deals certainly made us a lot better,” Moore said. “We as a front office want to do everything we can to put all of our players in a situation where they can win a lot of baseball games. We believe in Mike (Matheny) and this coaching staff to bring out the absolute best in every player we have, and we believe we can win.” ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
Looking to make. deal in Week 9? Mike Barner of RotoWire delivers his fantasy basketball trade analyzer.
Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee have prime chances to boost their projected NCAA tournament seeds this weekend.
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal. To open a roster spot, the Cubs placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team. While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn’t experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season. The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season. Arrieta rejoined a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also reunited with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta’s two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager. The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about how many starters they might need going from last year’s abbreviated season to a more regular schedule in 2021. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies lead the rotation, with Alec Mills, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay and Arrieta also in the mix. Arrieta was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise’s rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors’ best teams. Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016. Arrieta also performed well in the playoffs during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs’ 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. He won each of his two World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MONTREAL — CF Montreal says it will not comment after reports surfaced that head coach Thierry Henry may be moving to English club Bournemouth. The MLS club said in an email that it would not comment on rumours after British tabloid The Daily Mirror reported that Bournemouth has pegged Henry as the front-runner to fill its vacant manager position. The Sky Sports channel also reported that Bournemouth is targeting the former French international and wants to open discussions with Henry. Bournemouth currently sit sixth in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English soccer, with 46 points in 29 games (12-7-10). The team fired manager Jason Tindall two weeks ago. Tindall took over as head of the club from Eddie Howe following the club's relegation to second division from the Premier League at the end of last season. Henry, 43, is said to be on a shortlist for the Bournemouth job along with ex-Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner. Henry, who also coached French side AS Monaco, joined Montreal in November 2019 and led the team to an 8-13-2 record in a 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Montreal lost 2-1 to New England in the MLS Cup play-in round. Because of border-crossing restrictions caused by the pandemic, Montreal played just four games at home last season. They moved their operations to Harrison, N.J., to finish the season. His contract with the MLS club is set to expire in November. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. The Canadian Press