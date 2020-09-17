Lorry driver spared jail for crashing into stranded vehicle while checking Google Maps

Cary Gordon, aged 58, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving at Oxford Crown Court.

He was sentenced on Tuesday 14 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years’, ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for two years, had his licence endorsed and will have to take an extended re-test. He was also ordered to pay £425 in costs.

At around 7.30pm on 5 August 2019, Gordon was driving a Heavy Goods Vehicle along the A34 at Marcham Interchange, Abingdon, when he collided with a broken down car in lane one.

The driver of the broken down car, a woman in her fifties suffered a spinal fracture in her neck, as well as cuts and bruises to her arms, head and one of her legs. The injuries have caused her to suffer with headaches and sleepless nights.