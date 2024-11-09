Heat vs Nuggets Game Highlights

The Denver Nuggets win their fourth straight game and improve to 6-3 as they defeat the Mami Heat, 135-122. Nikola Jokić tallied his third consecutive triple-double and the fifth of his season with 30 points (11-13 FG), 14 assists, and 11 rebounds as Jamal Murray (28 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) totaled 49 points. Every Nuggets starter recorded 16+ points. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds as Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 9 rebounds. The Heat move to 3-5 with the loss.