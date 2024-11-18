Hawks vs Trail Blazers Game Highlights
Portland Top Performers Shaedon Sharpe – 32 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds Scored last 11 points for Portland and 25 in 2H overall Shaedon Sharpe is the youngest player in Trail Blazers franchise history to tally back-to-back 30-point games Dalano Banton – 23 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists Atlanta Top Performers Trae Young – 29 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds Jalen Johnson – 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists Dyson Daniels – 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals