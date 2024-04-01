Harrison Barnes with a 2 Pt vs. Utah Jazz

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
The party in the back is no longer.
DETROIT (AP) — Purdue big man Zach Edey went for a career-high 40 points along with 16 rebounds and one big block Sunday to muscle the Boilermakers into the program’s first Final Four since 1980 with a 72-66 victory over Tennessee. The 7-foot-4 center, from Toronto, willed his way to a win in a back-and-forth thriller between the country’s top two players, edging out Tennessee’s All-American, Dalton Knecht, who finished with 37 points. Fittingly for this showdown, Edey swatted away Knecht's layu
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly. The NBA fined the San Antonio rookie $25,000 on Sunday for the act, which came at the end of Friday's 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs over the New York Knicks. Wembanyama caught a long pass for a steal on the game's final play, wrapped his arms around the ball, high-fived a courtside fan and then tossed the ball a few rows into the crowd. He had 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in the g
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
Both of Klay Thompson's brothers are professional athletes
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had little to say Saturday about a much-anticipated Washington Post profile exploring her background and coaching career, which she preemptively threatened to sue the paper over last week. Instead, Mulkey went on the offense against yet another newspaper. This time, it was storied West Coast outlet the Los Angeles Times, which published a column critical of her program over the weekend.At a press conference after LSU’s victory over t
Danielle Collins enjoyed a fairytale Miami Open this week, winning one of the biggest titles of her career and accomplishing one of her major goals before she retires at the end of the season.
The former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, and his wife attended a baseball game on Saturday
The 30-year-old, who grew up in St Petersburg near Tampa, delighted the partisan home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win, before breaking down in tears.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
Sunday’s Portland regional final NCAA Tournament game between NC State and Texas is being played on a court where the measurements are different on opposite ends
Gase told his competitor 'take this bumper and Cram it'.
Cody Rhodes will be sticking around in WWE, signing a new contract that will take him beyond his 40th birthday when he'd originally planned to retire.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract. Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. "Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working w
Korda is the fifth American to win three times before April 1 and the first since 1980.