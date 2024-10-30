Guardiola on Ten Hag: 'He represented Man United at the highest level'
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, shared his thoughts after Erik ten Hag was sacked by his derby rival.
Manchester United, after sacking Erik ten Hag, is now looking for its sixth coach since Sir Alex Ferguson. None of the previous five have lasted three years.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
The Red Devils' latest rebuild has only deepened its ongoing crisis, leaving Erik ten Hag's future with the club in doubt.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 9 of the 2024 season.
Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams all went to different teams the past few weeks. Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller investigates the fallout now that recency bias has faded.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
Week 8's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Jameis Winston breathing new life into the Browns.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman share their instant reactions to Texas A&M’s win against LSU, play a game of "NIL" and share what things will haunt them from Week 9.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
