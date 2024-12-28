Grizzlies vs Pelicans Game Highlights
The Grizzlies defeated the Pelicans, 132-124. Grizzlies Top Performers Jaren Jackson Jr. – 33 points, 5 rebounds, 4 3PM, 3 blocks, 3 steals Ja Morant – 25 points, 7 assists, 3 3PM Pelicans Top Performers Trey Murphy III – 35 points (season-high), 4 assists, 5 3PM CJ McCollum – 32 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists The Grizzlies improve to 22-10 The Pelicans fall to 5-27 Notable Stats Jaren Jackson Jr. joins Desmond Bane and Sharif Abdur-Rahim as the only Grizzlies to total 30+ points, 3+ steals and 3+ blocks in a game