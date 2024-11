The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 106-104 tonight. Cameron Johnson (20 points on 8-11 FG) and Dennis Schröder (20 points, 6 assists) led the Nets as Dorian Finney-Smith (17 points, 5-8 3PT) contributed all his points in the second half. Zach Edey (25 points, 12 rebounds, on 11-12 FG) and Ja Morant (25 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds) led the Grizzlies