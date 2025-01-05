Griezmann scores lucky winning-goal for Atlético against Marbella
Antoine Griezmann was in the right place at the right time to bag Atlético de Madrid’s winner in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash with third tier side Marbella.
Antoine Griezmann was in the right place at the right time to bag Atlético de Madrid’s winner in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash with third tier side Marbella.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
The Timberwolves might have the most one-dimensional offense in the league.
Michael Pierce is the heaviest player to record an interception since at least 2000.
This would be a big loss for the Ravens.
Kelce's touchdown catch moved him ahead of Gonzalez for the franchise record.
Johnson and Messi were among a list of honorees that included the likes of Hillary Clinton and Denzel Washington.
Leonard has missed 34 games so far for the Clippers.
Are we ready to call Victor Wembanyama a top 5 player?
The NBA's newest feud between Charles Barkley and JJ Redick appears to be a bit one-sided.
Suggs was clearly in a lot of pain.
Kate Magdziuk identifies the best picks in Rounds 1-10 of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
In this episode ofInside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive deep into the latest coaching rumors and news across the NFL.
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens hand out some fantasy football hardware as the 2024 regular season nears its end.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his 2024 review series with the most important position in the NFL.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Following the Sugar Bowl, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde wrap up their thoughts on the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal round. They discuss the significant win for Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl over Georgia, and what it means for the historic football program.
It's Week 18 in the NFL which means if you're playing fantasy football you are a 'sicko' and we love you for it. Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Saturday and Sunday's action Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to preview the games that actually matter in Week 18. The two also reveal all the biggest contract incentives star players have to end the season.
Here's a look at Week 18 from a betting perspective.
Notre Dame got the best of Georgia on fourth-and-1, and Kirby Smart was not happy.
The Buckeyes have outscored their first two playoff opponents 83-38.