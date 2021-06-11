Golden Knights win the battle of the bests
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.
Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.
The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.
The Vegas Golden Knights have booked their spot in the NHL's Final 4.
Donovan Mitchell has 82 points through two games.
The Bucks proved they weren't going to go down without a fight in Game 3.
Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night.
It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.
Toronto slapped its team's own fans in the face once again as a Canadiens flag flew outside City Hall just days after the CN Tower lit up in Habs colours.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.
The Blue Jackets promoted Brad Larsen on Thursday to fill the head coaching vacancy left after Columbus parted ways with John Tortorella.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday that he did not request a trade this offseason.
After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.
Kyler Murray was a top-10 pick in the 2018 MLB draft.
Woods' absence at Torrey Pines will be stark.
Krejcikova and Sakkari played with passion and drive for three hours and 18 minutes.
The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.
Over 40% of the money wagered on teams to win the tournament is on France. That's up substantially from a week ago.
The Latest on soccer's European Championship: ___ Italy doesn’t allow non-essential travel from Turkey but fans from the country’s diaspora in Europe have been descending on Rome for the opening match of the European Championship. Tukey will face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Group A of Euro 2020. Metin Karagulle was cruising toward the Colosseum with a group of Turkey fans on electric scooters. He says “we came all the way here together from Switzerland and we hope it is fair play that wins.”
We love these 12 games this fall featuring potential 2022 NFL draft quarterbacks.