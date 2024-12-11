Goga Bitadze rocks the rim

Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into the 2024 NFL rookie class, breaking down the highs, lows, and everything in between. From quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, whose start with the Chicago Bears has been filled with ups and downs, to Jayden Daniels, who’s showing promise with Washington, the guys evaluate how these rookies are performing and what we can expect moving forward.
The bill was introduced on the same day the Franklin County Sheriff released body cam footage from the midfield fight after Michigan's win.
The Nats had a 10.2% chance of securing the top spot in next summer's draft.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest news regarding Roki Sasaki’s free agency, whether the Yankees not offering a suite to Juan Soto was a dealbreaker and the Cardinals putting All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the trading block.
The SEC's title hopes are down to Georgia, Texas and Tennessee after Alabama was left out of the College Football Playoff, and its commissioner is already mulling potential changes to the playoff format.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 15 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Scottie Barnes and Karl-Anthony Towns collided at the rim in the third quarter on Monday night.
Pittsburgh has snuck into the wild-card round only to get dominated a couple times this decade, but this year's team should have much higher aims.
Van Dyke tore the ACL in his right knee in the Badgers' third game of the season.
The past 20 national champions were each ranked in the top 12 in their respective season's Week 6 AP poll.
Here's everything you need to know before the in-season tournament resumes on Tuesday.
Kansas fell to both Creighton and Missouri this past week.
In today's edition: Soto to the Mets, the 12-team bracket is here, NFL Sunday in photos, Galaxy win sixth MLS title, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The baseball world and beyond were abuzz Sunday night with the news of Juan Soto's reported megadeal with the New York Mets.
Move over Shohei Ohtani. Juan Soto has the new biggest contract in the history of sports.
The Falcons might be having some regrets over acquiring Kirk Cousins.
The College Football Playoff bracket is finally set and Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the final rankings and share what things the committee got right and which were wrong.