Gaudreau, Flames need to step up before postseason passes them by

Calgary have disappointed through three games of their second-round Stanley Cup series with the Edmonton Oilers.

Video Transcript

OMAR: I guess it was after the game. But Matthew Tkachuk's quote, which was along the lines of when you have like one guy playing half of the game or something. So they know. They know what we know and that McDavid is frickin' taking control. So to Justin's point, it's just like, OK, Darryl Sutter and the rest of the coaching staff, OK, you don't have your best defenseman right now. Jacob Markstrom, to Sam's point, doesn't look as great as he did in the regular season.

What can we do? Because if things continue like this, then you're going to lose the series, man. And as we talked about before the playoffs, the playoffs are high stakes for the Flames considering all the changes that could happen in free agency. So they really, really need to make a plan and decide how are we going to be able to contain Connor McDavid now for these next stretch of games.

Another thing, too, and I know I rip on him a lot. Props to Leon Draisaitl, man. I'm so surprised. Considering what the injury was or what the talk of the injury was, seeing him play, it's wild. It's wild to see now. So props to him as well. Those two players have been-- they are the team's best players. And goes to show what happens.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's fine. I just want to say with the Flames, yeah, good luck trying to find a way to contain Connor McDavid. But we're not talking about a team that has just 15 and 20-goal scorers on their team. They have three 40-goal scorers on one line. So those three, I'm looking at you Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, and Matthew Tkachuk, y'all need to wake up and score some goals.

I mean, it's not easy to do. If it was easy, we'd all be doing it. But the Calgary Flames, if they want to win game 4, which is still possible-- remember, we went on that whole McDavid tirade just now. The Flames are one win away from just kind of putting to bed all of that and just making this a series again. But it's going to start with those three players in particular, I think.