The Canadian Press

TORONTO — It might have been a G'day for the Cairns Taipans in terms of fun basketball experiences, but it was anything but on the scoreboard for the visiting Australians as they were crushed 134-93 by the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday exhibition game at Scotiabank Arena. The Taipans, who play in the 10-team National Basketball League, were no match for the NBA's Raptors, who led 38-17 after the first quarter and 71-44 at halftime. The Raptors turned things over to their bench for most of the seco