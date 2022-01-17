Are the Florida Panthers the NHL's best team?
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' hot start, and whether or not another team can stake claim to being the league's best right now.
DENVER (AP) — Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight home win. Kuemper was injured Minnesota's Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway. Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz wit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-
SAN JOSE (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday afternoon, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, notched a hat trick before the first period even ended. He then scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks' record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. With fans chanting “Timo!, Timo!
Donna Kelce was in the stands in Tampa, Kansas City and even closed her night with the post-game news conference.
Once again, Antony Auclair heads into an NFL off-season somewhat unsure about his future. The Canadian tight end completed his first season with the Houston Texans after four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair is scheduled to become a free agent in March, marking the third time in his NFL tenure that he'll do so. "We're (into) our third free agency so I'm getting used to it, I guess," Auclair told reporters Monday during a video conference. "I think this year if we want to go to a long
Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon get together to recap all of the games from Saturday and Sunday, many of which were noncompetitive and some of them were thoroughly officiated. Also, the guys debate what the future holds for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers’ backfield.
WASHINGTON (AP) — From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congres
Two others beat the victim's companion, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. All three attackers are at large.
There will be no exemptions at the second Grand Slam of the year after France passed a new law on Sunday.
The league has boxed itself in to the nth degree, implementing the most inflexible guidelines imaginable when choosing who is and who isn't an All-Star.
From the Alocasia Silver Dragon to Money trees, we have researched which indoor plants are predicted to be popular in 2022. Indoor gardening is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see houseplants continuing to surge in popularity. If you're looking to create your own jungle at home (or need a new Zoom backdrop), then a few plants to have on your radar for 2022 include the Areca Palm, pineapple plants and Bromeliads.
NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and
A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot