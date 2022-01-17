Are the Florida Panthers the NHL's best team?

The Canadian Press

Once again, Antony Auclair heads into an NFL off-season somewhat unsure about his future. The Canadian tight end completed his first season with the Houston Texans after four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair is scheduled to become a free agent in March, marking the third time in his NFL tenure that he'll do so. "We're (into) our third free agency so I'm getting used to it, I guess," Auclair told reporters Monday during a video conference. "I think this year if we want to go to a long