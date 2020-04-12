Flash Flooding Submerges Ground Floor of Sand Diego Shopping Mall

A shopping mall in San Diego, California, was swamped with floodwater on April 11.

Shawn White recorded a video showing the water invading the ground floor of the Fashion Valley Mall, which had been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.

“Never saw the mall empty, really crazy times,” White wrote in a caption alongside the video shared to YouTube. “Everyone stay safe out there.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on the morning of April 10 and said people should move to higher ground.

San Diego police evacuated the Riverleaf Inn, near the mall, on April 10. Credit: Shawn White via Storyful