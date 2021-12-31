Flames Illuminate Night Sky as Wildfires Rage Near Boulder, Colorado

Flames brightened the night sky over Boulder, Colorado, on December 30, as destructive wildfires forced evacuations and burnt homes.

Local authorities ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.

According to local officials hundreds of homes were destroyed by the fires in Boulder County

The Marshall Fire was an estimated 1,600 acres in size by Thursday afternoon.

This footage, recorded by Chris Gilly, shows flames burning in the distance near Boulder, on Thursday night. Credit: Chris Gilly via Storyful