The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Kieffer Moore scored late to help Wales hold Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in Group A at the European Championship. Moore had his head wrapped in red bandages after an early collision and then used it to nod in a cross from Joe Morrell in the 74th minute after a short corner. Switzerland dominated possession and wasted a string of chances before Breel Embolo headed in the opening goal in the 49th off a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri. Switzerland substit