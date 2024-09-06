Fantasy Game Changers: Players to trust in Packers vs. Eagles | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Football Live crew looks ahead to Friday night’s matchup in Brazil between Green Bay and Philadelphia - and how Christian Watson, Josh Jaocbs and Saquon Barkley could impact fantasy managers.

Let's turn to our Fantasy game changers for this week where we're identifying some of the most impactful players in one of the top fantasy matchups on the schedules.

We've got Packers Eagles in Brazil, which just frankly sounds sexy.

All right.

So what do we know here, Packers Eagles, the Eagles favor by 2.5 the over under 49 on this one.

All right, give us somebody Andy Barons that you're looking at and saying is a fantasy game changer.

Yeah, give me Christian Watson is a potential wide receiver one, not just for this week but for every week.

Um we used to believe in a thing in fantasy called the the year three breakout receiver, right?

Like you can ask your parents about it, kids.

Uh Watson is one of those dudes in 2024.

Consensus opinion on Green.

Green Bay's receiving corps is, is really that nobody was the clear number one that any of three or four or five guys can thrive in any given week.

And that's, that's probably true.

But what if Watson really has fully addressed the hamstring problems that had plagued him early in his career.

He didn't miss a practice all summer just for the record.

And that's, that's probably the most valuable information that we can give you on Christian Watson.

Like we haven't even had a lot of news and notes on his player page because he's just been healthy.

He's just been with the team.

No other player in that receiving room has his combination of size, speed, elite, speed leaping ability.

He's scored 14 touchdowns in just 23 career games and on, on like 80 touches.

Um, so he is, he's just a, a creature unlike anybody else in that receiving board.

Also, he's about to face a Philadelphia pass defense that gave up the second most fantasy points to wide receivers last year.

It's a great matchup.

And again, he's a rare athlete you mentioned some of the youth and inexperience in that Packers offense we've talked about, but that brings me to my game, Ginger.

He's definitely Josh Jacobs because he's not youth, right?

Like in an offense that is looking for where their leadership comes from.

Something I've talked to Josh about there's an opportunity for a running back that is a every down, uh, remember Raiders coaches in the past actually said you can't get him off the field even when he has to come off the field, you simply can't get him to walk off the field.

I think in this green bay offense, Josh Jacobs is going to absolutely eat and he's gonna eat all year long because that's what he does all the time.

It doesn't matter what the offensive line looks like in front of him.

He finds a way to pick up positive yardage.

He's gonna get a ton of touches, a ton of opportunities and when they need somebody that's a vet to come in and really calm this offense down at any point, I think that's Josh Jacobs.

So I love him to come out and have a statement first game for the Green Bay Packers.

Sal give me somebody that you're looking at in this one.

Yeah, I'm looking at the Eagles backfield, their new addition in sewn Barkley.

He's going to be going from arguably the worst offensive line he played behind with the Giants last year.

So you could argue the best offensive line.

Now in Philadelphia, even with Jason Kelsey, not there, they have Cam Jurgens taking over at center who Jason Kelsey basically helped his organization hand pick to replace him and now sewn Bark, who's going to go up against a Packers defensive line that is known for their pass rush a little but outside of Kenny Clark on the interior, there's not much run stop there when you're running to the outside, which a guy who's athletic and talented and explosive like sewn can definitely do.

But the real match up here is against these Green bay linebackers.

It seems like for a decade now, the Packers can't figure out this linebacker position.

They'll start a rookie there.

They're going to start Qua Walker as well.

He's been inconsistent a little bit of a slower player to get to the outside.

I think that's a sneaky spot where Shawn can take advantage of taken a receiving yard over for sewn Barkley in this game, whether it's on the ground or in the receiving game.

I think he has advantage against his Packers linebacking Andy Barns.

Let me ask you a question about sewn because frankly, in all the drafts, I've been a part of and everybody blows all of us up on the phone, right?

Like there is some level of people wanna find hesitation with sewn going into the year for whatever reason.

Did you have any hesitation when you were looking at sewn being a superstar in this Eagles offense?

No, I, I think my issue is actually that, you know, I, I didn't end up with a lot of sewn, but it's not dislike of sewn.

Obviously, we wanna be attached to this offense um at, at his best when he's healthy.

Absolutely wonderful player and a top five back.

I happen to be really bullish on the two running backs who were playing tonight, right?

Isaiah Pacheco and Derek Henry had them a little bit higher.

But I, I mean, I think sewn is still, you know, un until he proves otherwise is still a tier one back.

The, the, the only worry that we have here really is, uh, where the, where the goal line carries are gonna go and, and what his share of them is actually gonna be.

And if it's just Jalen Hurtz plunging into the end zone, you know, another dozen times, 15 times whatever it was, that's going to be a little bit of a value cap for, for sewn.

I think that's the most interesting thing about the Eagles this year though is no, Jason Kelsey presents a little bit of a difference in Brother Lee sho.

And if you look at their 93.5% conversion rate, you're talking about uh drives that were extended 3rd and 4th down conversions were automatic for them.

So I am interested to see how the Eagles replicate that without one of the best centers, a Hall of Fame type center in front of them.