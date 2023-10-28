'Everybody is where they're supposed to be': Nick Nurse on how his time with Raptors ended
Nick Nurse discusses his time with Raptors, how it ended and his start with the 76ers in his return to Toronto.
Video Transcript
NICK NURSE: Hello, everybody. How are we doing? Go ahead.
- Nick, was it weird for you today to come in here, I mean as the coach of the opposing team after spending 10 seasons here?
NICK NURSE: Yep, that was a good word for it. It definitely was, no doubt about it, just weird in general being here the last couple of days in the city. But it's good. I don't need to tell everybody in here how great the city. Is it was fun to walk around a little bit and catch the vibe again and all that stuff.
So lots of-- 10 great years, lots of great memories.
- Nick, were you disappointed the way it ended here last April?
NICK NURSE: No, I'm fine. I think it ended the way it ended.
- Were you surprised that it came at that point after--
NICK NURSE: I don't think so. I don't think so. It could have went either way. Probably if we'd played a little better towards the playoffs or play-in or whatever, who knows? But I think, like I said when I left many times is, it was-- it felt like it was time, probably both sides. And it still feels that way to me just looking around.
I look at them play. And they look like they're playing great. And I'm really enjoying coaching this team. So I think everybody's where they're supposed to be, yep.
- In your first year here, Nick, you talked a lot about the elephant in the room approach to dealing with serious and uncomfortable situations, addressing them head-on. With Harden's situation and all the things that might be perceived as a distraction, is that the approach you've taken with this team as well?
NICK NURSE: Well, I'm only laughing at your question because my very first meeting with the Raptors, we talked about that. And I actually had-- everybody remembers Patrick Mutombo. He was up there in the meeting. He was painting an elephant.
You guys maybe seen the pictures of him saying, hi. And I was just trying to tell the story about, we've got to address issues. And I had a fresh audience this year, fresh audience. Thought we might-- but we didn't roll that out because I think everybody knows that there was already a huge elephant in the room that we had to address.
So anyway, what was your question?
[LAUGHTER]
Sorry. What was your question?
- [INAUDIBLE] the awkward situations?
NICK NURSE: Yeah, no, yeah. You guys have probably heard a little bit. But the guys have been fantastic, just like zero effect on them at all, just getting to work. I can't ask them to work any harder and can't ask for any better spirit out there.
And again, I just don't think that affects them when we get between the lines. Yeah, do we have to spend a few minutes talking about it here and there and maybe every day a little bit here and there? Yeah, but it's not a huge waste of time and energy, just a little bit.
And like I said, the guys want to play. And they're fun to be around. And they want to-- they're intrigued about this team as it is. Let's see what happens.
- Still got the elephant toy in your office?
NICK NURSE: I actually do, yeah. I actually do, yeah. We got two of them, actually, now, yeah, two fresh, new-- fresh, new ones.