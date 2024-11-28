Elfrid Payton sets up the nice finish

Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.
What did we just watch?
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.