Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider for Week 12.

I'm Tara Roberts with Yahoo Fantasy bringing you early waver wire pickups.

If you thought this week was crazy.

We have six teams on a buy this week.

Let's take a look at three guys heading into week 12.

Anthony Richardson returned as the starter in a less than ideal match up against the New York Jets and managed to pull off his best performance of the year.

Richardson was accurate.

He had no interceptions, he threw for volume.

He didn't just hit Alec Pierce on the deep balls.

His passes were varied and he got two rushing touchdowns and he got the win.

There is definitely room for improvement here.

He had a couple of fumbles, but from a fantasy perspective, this is what we expected from Anthony Richardson in his sophomore year, the road ahead isn't pretty, but if he can maintain the rushing upside and continue to push volume through the air, he will have QB one upside the Cleveland New Orleans game was extremely weird.

Jameis Winston threw for nearly 400 yards despite Cleveland only having 14 points.

Jerry Judy had the big day but he is just over 50% rostered in Yahoo Leagues.

Elijah Moore is very available and secured a consistent role in this Cleveland offense.

Over the past three weeks, Moore has averaged nine targets per game and this week he scored his first touchdown of the year.

Moore will likely continue to be the third option in terms of fantasy production in this Cleveland offense.

But they are a mess right now and pushing high volume Moore should continue to see very high opportunities particularly in P pr formats.

Finding a running back of value on waivers isn't easy.

But if you are looking for someone with potential, you should look at Cam Makers.

Aaron Jones has been very inconsistent over the past month.

He hasn't missed any games, but he's been nicked up and he may be feeling that wear and tear of high volume on a 29 year old body.

Minnesota is clearly using Acres to alleviate some of that workload while Acres hasn't been spectacular.

He has seen a minimum of 10 carries in each of the past two games along with some receiving upside.

This week, he scored a touchdown while I wouldn't feel comfortable starting him yet.

He is a solid bench stash who could pay off if Jones continues to struggle.