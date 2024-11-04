Eagles LB Nakobe Dean shares reaction to sealing game vs. JAX with his first career INT
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean shares his reaction to making his first career interception vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the game.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean shares his reaction to making his first career interception vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the game.
Smith helped bail the Eagles out after they nearly blew a 22-0 second-half lead.
The Jaguars have some questions to answer with another London game still to go.
Cisco said the Jaguars 'weren't playing as one' in the 35-16 loss to Chicago, and needed to show up 'when it counts.'
The Jaguars will be arriving in London a little later than planned.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Saquon Barkley is unbelievable.
Videos showed a deputy hitting a man in the upper back before deploying his stun gun.
The Rams were surprised to have such an easy interception in their end zone.
A tough season for Nacua continued on Sunday when he lost his cool and punched an opponent after a Rams turnover.
The trade deadline falls on Election Day this year, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Sunday Night Football heads to Minneapolis for Week 9.
Brian Branch did not agree with officials' decision to eject him from Sunday's game.
Sunday's Saints loss to the Panthers was the first of Carr's career to Carolina. He's now a loss to the Raiders away from losing to every NFL team.
Another week, another game where New York's offense was trying to hide its quarterback, at least until falling behind by multiple scores. That says a lot.
The race ended in controversy as NASCAR took over 15 minutes to decide that William Byron made the final four over Christopher Bell.
The Cardinals closed the roof once the rain started to fall.
Nix is the first player this season with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
This is the kind of highlight catch you make in the backyard, not the National Football League.
Atlanta's top receiver left the game after scoring the Falcons' first touchdown against Dallas.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.