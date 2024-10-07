Doug Pederson on Week 5 win: 'There's a weight off everybody's shoulders'
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discusses his team's first win of the 2024 NFL season.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discusses his team's first win of the 2024 NFL season.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Pederson didn't directly criticize quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But he was quick to deflect criticism when it was aimed at Jacksonville's play-calling.
Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, while Richardson is likely out with an oblique injury.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action.
The Bills have been on an incredible hot streak to start this season.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before their game against the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
Bye-week season continues for fantasy football managers. Get ahead of the pack with some early pickup suggestions for Week 6.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows for your fantasy football lineups in Week 5, including a combined nine TD passes from Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
“You think I’m not used to this s**t?”
The Orlando Pride, who have made the playoffs only once in club history, are now three games away from the first unbeaten season in NWSL history.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
After the turmoil of last season's WNBA Finals, Stewart refused to lose in Sunday's Game 4, but New York still has unfinished business.
Carolina had expected Young to be serviceable upon arrival as Williams has been this year for Chicago. It hasn't worked out that way, and Sunday laid it bare.
28 drivers were involved in a crash with less than five scheduled laps to go.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
Houston blew a 20-3 third quarter lead, but shut down Josh Allen and capitalized on late Bills mistakes to secure the win.
Rodgers' leg was bent awkwardly during the 23-16 loss to the Vikings in London, but he returned to the game without incident.
There are two ties in the top 25, including a three-way tie for No. 18.